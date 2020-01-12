Sat. storms cause flooding across the Tri-State

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - Saturday’s rain caused flooding across the Tri-State, causing roads to close and forcing some homeowners to deal with a big clean up process as water levels rose and expanded into their homes.
A 14 News crew spent Saturday traveling across the Tri-State, but the majority of the flood reports came out of Western Kentucky.
Folks like Serena Gentry, living along Kentucky 132 in Webster County, were waiting for the consistent rain to stop.
“We weren’t prepared for it because we didn’t think it was going to flood being this many years," said Gentry.
There were at least 12 road closures reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“With it being this cold, there won’t be much we can do," Gentry said.
Now, it’s a waiting game to start the cleanup process.
