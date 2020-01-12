Princeton Fire Territory responds to smoke investigation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Just after noon on Saturday, the Princeton Fire Territory was called to the 2100 block of South Main for a smoke investigation.
According to the Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 Facebook page, when they arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from the basement.
However, the basement was flooded, and they say crews couldn’t continue fighting the fire until the power was shut off.
Once the power was off, authorities say crews found the fire in the furnace area of the basement, and the fire was knocked down in about five minutes after the power was disconnected.
