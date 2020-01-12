Police searching for Christian County inmate who escaped on work release

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in locating an inmate who escaped from the Christian County Detention Center while on work release.
Police in Madisonville received a call from the Christian County Detention Center on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. stating that Wayne Eldridge Weeks, 38, from Mt. Olivet, had escaped while on work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Hopkinsville.
Weeks is described as a white male with brown eyes, about six foot tall and weighing at 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeved t-shirt, dark blue lightweight jacket and jeans. He has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, a Grateful Dead symbol on his right arm, a Grateful Dead dancing bears tattoo on his left forearm, along with various other tattoos on his right and left calves.
He is booked for charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of bail jumping first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Callers can remain anonymous.
