Mostly cloudy and chilly through the night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This mostly cloudy and chilly weather will stick with us through the night. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the upper 30s to near 40° this evening before falling back into the lower 30s by Monday morning.
Some weather models are hinting that we could get a few sprinkles or a little drizzle tonight. While that is a possibility, I think most of us will stay dry. Some patchy frost or fog may also develop late tonight and early Monday morning, but I doubt either will be a widespread issue.
It looks like the clouds will hang around through Monday morning, but we may get some sunshine during the afternoon. I think our temperatures will top out right around the 50° mark Monday afternoon, but that will be directly linked to how quickly or slowly those clouds clear out.
We will see more of a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. There is a very slight chance we could see a brief shower Tuesday, mainly in western Kentucky, but that rain will most likely stay southeast of the Tri-State.
While we will likely dodge the rain Tuesday, we may get a few scattered showers during the day on Wednesday as a weak low pressure system quickly swings through our region. Temperatures will top out around 60° under mostly cloudy skies.
Cooler air will wrap around behind that system, and temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 40s Thursday, but a warm front will move in on Friday and send our high temperatures right beck into the mid to upper 50s.
However, rain is likely ahead of that warm front’s adjacent cold front, mainly Friday evening through Saturday morning. As that rain moves out, temperatures will drop throughout the day on Saturday, and we may only make it into the low to mid 30s next Sunday.
