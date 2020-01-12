KWC Men’s Basketball Loses Tough one at the Buzzer

The Battlers (4-11, 3-4 GMAC) answered on the following possession. Malik Bocook received most of the attention from the Panthers as he finished with 23 points. However, it was Bocook’s awareness that gave AB the edge. Facing a double team in the paint, Bocook kicked-out to David Shriver who converted on long three-point basket as the shot clock was ticking under 10 seconds. Shriver was fouled on the play and converted the free-throw to give the Battlers an 81-80 lead.