KWC Men’s Basketball Loses Tough one at the Buzzer

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Weekend games at the Sportscenter have resulted in tight contests all season. Saturday was no exception as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team miss-fired on the final possession allowing Alderson Broaddus to picked-up an 85-83 victory. Jo Griffin had another break-out performance while Adam Goetz continued a torrid offensive pace.
The game featured 10 ties and 18 lead changes as the entirety of the second half was played as a one possession game. Griffin found success driving to the basket and featured an accurate touch off the glass. Griffin gave the Panthers (6-9, 5-3 GMAC) an 80-77 lead with 1:17 left in the contest after his pull-up jumper from the paint.
The Battlers (4-11, 3-4 GMAC) answered on the following possession. Malik Bocook received most of the attention from the Panthers as he finished with 23 points. However, it was Bocook’s awareness that gave AB the edge. Facing a double team in the paint, Bocook kicked-out to David Shriver who converted on long three-point basket as the shot clock was ticking under 10 seconds. Shriver was fouled on the play and converted the free-throw to give the Battlers an 81-80 lead.
Griffin missed on the ensuing possession as the Panthers grabbed the offensive rebound, but a foul on the rebound allowed AB to go to the foul line with 40 seconds left in the game. Bruce Spruell made both free-throws as AB still had to two fouls to give and they used one with 31 seconds left.
As AB exhausted their fouls, Adam Goetz missed a three-point attempt that would have tied the game. Zach Hopewell got the offensive board and the Battlers decided to send the Panthers to the foul line throughout the remainder of the game. Nathan Boyle was the first sent to the foul-line as he converted a pair to bring the Panthers within 83-82 with 11 seconds left.
With 10 seconds left the Battlers made two free-throws to return a three-point lead. Griffin was then fouled with six seconds left. He made the first and intentionally missed the second, the ball was tipped-out to Hopewell who got a shot off in time, but his game-winning attempt from the corner hit the front of the rim.
The game started with the Battlers converting at an impressive rate from the field to take a 28-17 lead through the first 10 minutes. The Panthers answered with a 16-4 run to take a one-point lead (33-32). Hopewell, Wyatt Battaile, Goetz, and Griffin each hit from the perimeter in the run as Goetz’s jumper ended the rally. Goetz hit again before the end of the half to give Wesleyan a 46-44 lead.
Neither team enjoyed more the a three-point lead throughout the second half. Unfortunately for the Panthers the three-point shooting slowed down in the second half. Wesleyan made six of 12 to start the game, but converted three of 14 in the second half.
Griffin finished with 26 points and four assists. Goetz added 19 points on the afternoon. Battalie recorded 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Hopewell also finished with 12 points and pulled-in four rebounds.
The Panthers will travel to southern Michigan on Thursday for a match-up against Hillsdale College. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT.
