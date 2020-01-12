Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the No. 13 Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half for a 67-64 victory Saturday. Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals. John Mooney had his 10th double-double in a row accomplished by halftime and finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds for Notre Dame. T.J. Gibbs also had 15 points and reserve Dane Goodwin added 14.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee gave Indiana's offense the early jolt it needed and Devonte Green finished strong to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State 66-54. Green had 19 points Saturday and Phinisee wound up with 13 in his first start of the season. Indiana took control with a 12-0 run late in the second half and the Buckeyes never recovered. The Hoosiers have won two straight. Ohio State lost its fourth in a row and got 15 points from Andre Wesson.
CHICAGO (AP) — Marquise Kennedy scored a season-high 20 points as Loyola of Chicago rolled past Evansville 78-44 on Saturday. Aher Uguak had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (11-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Krutwig added 11 points and five assists for the Ramblers. Loyola of Chicago led 30-22 with four minutest remaining in the first half before closing on a 13-2 run for a 43-24 halftime lead. The Ramblers put the game away with a 13-2 run midway through the second half to build a 65-37 lead. Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (9-8, 0-4), who have lost four in a row.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty and Donovan Clay both hit two free throws in the final 3 seconds and Valparaiso held off Drake 66-61. Clay hit all seven of his free throws and topped the Crusaders (9-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Freeman-Liberty finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.Roman Penn paced the Bulldogs (12-5, 2-2) with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but he also had five of Drake's 18 turnovers.