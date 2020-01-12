Digestive Care Center heading to Warrick Wellness Trail

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) -The Warrick County Wellness Trail is getting a little healthier.
The Digestive Care Center currently in Evansville is relocating to Epworth Road.
Steve Roelle, with Warrick County Economic Development, tells us Digestive Care had outgrown their current location.
“For a company that’s been that established to be able to continue to grow, innovate, and expand, we couldn’t be more excited,” said Roelle.
The new facility will have a surgical center, clinical space and still have room to grow.
“The wellness trail is becoming the location for people around the Tri-state come for their healthcare,” said Roelle.
The 50,000 square foot facility will share the trail with many other medical facilities, that have opened in the past few years.
“Three big grand openings: the Deaconess Orthopedic Nero-Science Hospital, across the road, we have the Ascension Tri-state Orthopedic Hospital," said Roelle. "And then, down the wellness trail, we have the Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital”.
The new location is still in the early planning phases.
If all goes as planned, construction will start in spring, and the new building will be open in the summer of 2021.
