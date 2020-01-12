Annual Night of Memories held Sat. at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Since 1993, the Tri-State Hot Stove League has raised over $1.5 million for local youth organizations and athletic programs, and its biggest fundraisers, the Annual Night of Memories, was held Saturday.
As usual, it was a star-studded cast with two special first-time guests: former Cardinals and Mets first baseman, Keith Hernandez, and former Cubs and Cardinals relief pitcher, Lee Smith.
Also on the list for the first-time was Olympic gold medalist and Reitz graduate Lilly King.
Other guests from Evansville included former Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese and major league pitcher Jerad Eickhoff.
“That’s what it’s all about in a community is giving something back," said Lee Smith. "Because most of the things coming from a semi-small community, where I came from, you help out each other, help out the needy, and I think this night of memories is one of the best things to happen to this small town.”
“Anything for charity’s a good thing. So I’m glad to be here and promote youth,” said Keith Hernandez. “I think sports is very important, activity, physical activity, competition, I think it’s wonderful for young kids to learn how to play, compete, play fair, play by the rules and have good sportsmanship.”
