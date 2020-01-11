Sheriff’s Office: Parolee with violent past arrested after standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a parolee that was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter after a standoff at a northern Vanderburgh Co. residence.
According to the press release, the sheriff’s office responded to a welfare check at a residence located in the 3000 block of Bromm Road on Friday around 12:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s office says that parolee, Eric Nicholson, was reportedly refusing to go to a scheduled mental health appointment and had been breaking the windows out of the residence.
The press release states that Nicholson also threatened that if law enforcement arrived at the home, he would set himself on fire using gasoline.
Responding deputies say they created a command post and did not approach the home. Deputies confirmed that Nicholson’s family members were out of the house and safe.
Deputies say that the family members told them that Nicholson was experiencing a manic episode and hallucinating severely.
Deputies began researching Nicholson’s criminal history and found he had pled guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in February of 1999 when he was 23-years-old.
Nicholson was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 45 years for the death of his aunt, Melody Trent of Evansville. She was killed in her own apartment after being stabbed four times, sustaining repeated blows to her head with a blunt object and having her throat cut, according to the press release issued by the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholson was released in September of 2018, serving a little over 20 years and eight months in prison.
During the standoff, authorities say that sheriff’s office negotiators tried to make telephone contact with Nicholson but sounded incoherent and would frequently hang up.
The sheriff’s office says that Nicholson’s parole officer applied and obtained a new parole violation warrant.
The sheriff’s office decided to deescalate the situation by leaving Nicholson alone in the home. They say they notified surrounding neighbors of the situation and told them to call 911 if they saw Nicholson leaving the home.
Around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, authorities say deputies responded to a report of Nicholson walking in the area and later found him on North Saint Joseph Avenue near Mohr Road.
According to the press release, he was ordered to lie on the ground but refused until he was warned that a K-9 would be used against him.
Nicholson then surrendered without resistance.
Nicholson is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond for a parole violation warrant.
