Rain exiting Tri-State, clouds and cooler temps moving in.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Near-record rainfall of 1.82″ fell at Evansville Regional on Saturday, just shy of the daily record of 1.94″ set on this date in 1913. Widespread flooding across the Tri-State will linger through the weekend, and all area rivers will rise rapidly. Rain moves out late Saturday and we’ll have mostly cloudy and cooler weather on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. Temps will climb toward 60 again next week before rain or snow and colder temps return by the end of the week.