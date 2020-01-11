New law office dedicated to immigration law in Huntingburg

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new immigration law office is now open along Fourth Street in Huntingburg.
Christine Popp, an immigration lawyer, is the woman behind this idea for the growing Latino community.
“If we want to talk to a lawyer with regards to immigration, you’d have to go to Indianapolis, Louisville, Chicago,” said Eber Menjivar, the vice president of ALASI.
ALASI is a non-profit organization that improves the lives of Latinos in Southern Indiana while promoting civic engagement and helping them find support systems.
"When I came down here, we realized the number one need for the Latino community here was immigration legal services," said Popp.
Popp just opened up an immigration law office in Huntingburg.
"It's a politically sensitive subject, over the years, Congress and agencies have changed the law making it more and more complicated," said Popp.
Popp has been working with immigrants for more than a decade.
“There are so many things that might apply to a person’s situation that could harm their status, prevent them from getting status in the future," Popp told 14 News.
Her inspiration started last summer when she went to Huntingburg to see how she could support the city’s growing Latino community.
The law office along Fourth Street is still being renovated, but Popp tells us she’s still taking clients by appointment.
