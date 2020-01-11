Members of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign presents draft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Members of the Owensboro fairness campaign presented their ordinance at Fiscal Court on Thursday.
“So low and behold. We said we’d get you one, and we have you one," said campaign member, Chad Benefield. “This is a nondiscrimination ordinance that we would like Daviess County Fiscal Court to consider. I have copies for everybody."
Campaign members spoke up, pointing out that six cities in the commonwealth have passed Fairness Ordinances.
“We’re actually here today because a couple of things have happened that aren’t really sitting well. One of those, several cities in the past couple months have passed nondiscrimination ordinances," said Benefield.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, who said he supports the campaign, says a process must be followed moving forward.
“The fiscal court will have their first reading, there won’t be a public forum, but on the next fiscal court meeting two weeks after that is when we will have a public forum Al has invited five people for and five people against to speak their mind about the ordinance and then the vote will occur,” said campaign chairperson, Deanna Smith.
Smith says Members released a documentary this week, sharing their own experiences with discrimination.
“Most people are really for this, and those who aren’t aware of the problem are just, you know, they kind of live in their own little bubble," said Smith.
The chairperson says one of her friends lost her job because of her sexual orientation.
“She also faced discrimination where she lost her job because she was transgender, and people were complaining about it," Smith said. “And this ordinance would protect her as well.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says the fairness ordinance will likely come to a vote in early March.
