WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali sits down with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - WWE Smackdown is coming to the Ford Center Friday night.
WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali stopped by 14 News earlier Friday morning to speak about his journey from a Chicago police officer to WWE superstar.
Ali said he loves being able to come to places that WWE doesn’t travel to often, like Evansville, because the fans are always excited.
According to Ali, it’s having a chance to be a hero to those fans who inspire him.
“Even if you watch WWE programming or any other programming, a lot of people are elevated by tearing other people down," Ali said. "That’s the way they elevate themselves, by ripping someone down. I’m not about that. So I think it’s kind of a fresh new way... and to me, that’s the way I live my entire life, but at least for the WWE perspective, the audience perspective, it’s something new. It’s something calm.”
You can catch Mustafa and all the other Smackdown Superstars Friday night at the Ford Center. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m.
You can find our full interview with Ali in the video below.
