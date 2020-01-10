Sheriff’s office honors their deputies during award ceremony

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held an award ceremony Friday morning to honor their deputies.
During the ceremony, Sheriff Dave Wedding promoted several of his officers to higher ranks.
They recognized people in the sheriff’s office with life-saving awards for their working in their jail or out on the streets.
There was also one man sworn in to become a deputy.
Sheriff Wedding says it’s amazing to see his employees make strides in their careers.
“Each step along the way is part of the journey, but there’s excitement built-in because, because you’re stepping into new ground, new adventures, and new positions," said Sheriff Wedding. "So it’s a fun ride as a jailer, law enforcement officer through the course of many years at the sheriff’s office.”
The sheriff’s office also handed out over $20,000 in donations to local children’s charities like the Hadi Shriners and Riley’s Hospital at Deaconess.
