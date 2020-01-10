Purdue looks for home win vs No. 8 Michigan State

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston. Tillman has averaged 14.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Winston has put up 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per contest. The Boilermakers have been led by sophomores Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr., who have combined to score 22 points per outing.