2 people arrested on drug charges after Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office investigations

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are now in jail on drug charges after separate investigations by the county sheriff’s office.
According to the release from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they received information on Wednesday about a man, who escaped from a Louisville halfway house in November.
The release says Joshua Morehead, 35-years-old, is from the Hartford area.
When law enforcement “surrounded an area” on Howard Street, they saw Morehead try to leave the home. When he saw law enforcement, Morehead ran, the release says.
According to the sheriff’s office, Morehead was arrested and methamphetamine was found on him.
A couple of hours later on Wednesday, another investigation by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a man on drug-related charges.
The sheriff’s office says they were investigating “alleged sales of large amounts” of methamphetamine and marijuana at a home on Highland Drive.
The news release says deputies and KSP went to the home with a search warrant, but the homeowner, Ronald Miller, was not there.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medicine, weapons, and drug paraphernalia during their search of the home.
While still at the home, the sheriff’s office says officers saw the 56-year-old Miller near the home. After he tried leaving the area in a vehicle, he was arrested for DUI by KSP troopers.
Miller was arrested for the following:
-Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
-Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates)
-Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
-Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
-Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz to < 5 lbs.)
-Trafficking in a Legend Drug 1st Offense
-Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Codeine)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
-Possession of Marijuana
-Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Miller is now in the Ohio County Detention Center.
