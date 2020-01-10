Neighborhood Watch: Deputies looking for suspect accused of assault, OPD searching for theft suspects

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out for help in identifying a suspect who is suspected of assaulting and threatening to kill a convenience store clerk after his gift card was declined.
If you know anything about this, you can submit the suspect’s identity anonymously through the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office’s website.
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft and could use your help.
The investigation involves the people in the photo below.
If you have any information about the persons of interest, please call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
The Boonville Police Department is taking applications for police officers until February 28.
Applications can be picked up at the Boonville Police Department or printed off the department website.
You can also find a list of requirements on the website.
Indiana certified officers may be eligible for a sign-on bonus.
If you have any further questions, call the Boonville Police Department at 812-897-1230.
