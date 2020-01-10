Murray State looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 64.3 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 43.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 35 over his last five games. He's also converted 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.