Murder case against 40-yr-old Evansville man dismissed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The case against the man accused of killing 41-year-old Erica Bradfield Fox has been dismissed.
According to a news release from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Earl Martin was convicted and sentenced to 135-years in prison in a separate case. On Friday, the prosecutor’s office announced the case against Martin for the death of Fox had been dismissed.
He was accused of killing and dismembering Fox.
The news release says this decision was made “after consulting all parties.”
The earliest possible release date for the 40-year-old Martin is March 21, 2119.
