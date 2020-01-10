McFarland Sentencing put on hold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sentencing for a man accused of causing a crash that killed three people has been delayed.
28-year-old Frederick McFarland had entered a guilty plea, but the sentencing will have to wait until a decision is made on his habitual criminal charge.
The prosecutor’s office is still hoping to add a habitual offender charge, as a result of previous convictions. But that’s in dispute and the local court is waiting on a ruling from the Indiana Supreme Court.
If the court decides to charge Mcfarland with the habitual offender charge, McFarland's attorney says they will withdraw the original guilty plea and take it to trial.
The Crash happened back in November of 2017 killing 7-month-old prince carter, 2-year-old princess carter and their father Terrence Barker. The children’s mother, Jenae Carter, was in court Friday.
We spoke with her and she told me she was hoping Friday would be his sentencing and that this would all be over.
McFarland’s case will continue next month. The judge set the next hearing for February 10.
