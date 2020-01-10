Man arrested, accused of shooting into house while family inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a bullet went through a home while a family was inside.
It happened just after 9:00 Thursday night in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue. Police say the bullet was found laying near furniture on the floor.
Three adults and two children were inside but weren’t hurt.
Police say they found shell casings on Jackson near Bedford. A stop sign and trailer also had bullet holes.
Police pulled 27-year-old Thulani Mathe over near the area. Officers say he had marijuana on him and a handgun as well as a rifle in the car.
He’s facing several charges, including criminal recklessness, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and having a handgun without a license.
