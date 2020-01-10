Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-KENTUCKY
New AG delivers paperwork to put Trump on Kentucky ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's new Republican attorney general has submitted the paperwork to put President Donald Trump's name on the state's ballot this year. Trump easily carried the bluegrass state in 2016 and looms as an overwhelming favorite in this year's election in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday downplayed impeachment as he delivered Trump's paperwork. Cameron says Kentuckians want a president who moves the economy in the right direction. The task of delivering Trump's paperwork to the secretary of state's office was a plum assignment for Cameron, who is seen as a rising Republican star.
KENTUCKY-IMMIGRATION
Immigration surfaces as issue in Kentucky legislature
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The volatile illegal immigration issue has reached into the Kentucky legislature. A Republican-backed bill is aimed at preventing sanctuary policies. It also would require most public employees to use their “best efforts" to help enforce federal immigration laws. Senate President Robert Stivers touted the measure Thursday as a public-safety tool to combat Kentucky's drug woes, including a Mexican drug trafficking network reputed to operate in the state. The measure was endorsed by the state's new attorney general, Daniel Cameron. But a civil liberties group says it would lead to racial profiling and the separation of families targeted for deportation.
MARINE KILLED-TRIAL
Man who killed US Marine sentenced to life in prison
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A man who killed a U.S. Marine in Kentucky has been sentenced to life without parole. A judge followed a jury's recommendation Thursday and sentenced 36-year-old Dawan Mulazim to life without parole for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Price. He was convicted in October of intentional murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the shooting of Price. The Marine's wife, Megan Price, was wounded in the attack but survived. Investigators say the couple was waiting outside a Lexington bar in June 2014 when Mulazim and his nephew robbed and shot at them. Mulazim and his attorneys will have the option to file an appeal in the case.
ODD-CONSTRUCTION SIGN-NUDES
'Send Nudes': Drivers shocked by road sign's racy request
PINE KNOT, Ky. (AP) — Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn't have to check their direct messages to be asked the infamous sexting request: send nudes. An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes." Kentucky transportation officials say the sign belongs to a contractor working on the highway. The agency says someone hacked through the password-protected system. It's unclear how long the request was on the screen. The contractor says their employees were not involved.
NICHOLLS ST-ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
McKaskle named interim athletic director at Nicholls State
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Nicholls State University has named an interim director of athletics. In a news release Wednesday, the university announced Lindsey McKaskle, executive associate athletics director for internal affairs, will replace Matt Roan, who has been named the vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Kentucky University. Roan will remain at Nicholls through the end of the month.
TEACHER RESIGNS
Kentucky teacher recorded shoving, punching student resigns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky public school teacher under investigation for her role in a physical fight with a student has resigned. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed to The Courier-Journal that Carrie Durham Adams resigned from her position at a district high school. Adams had been under investigation since October, when cellphone video emerged on social media of her and an underage male student engaging in a physical fight in her classroom. The video shows Adams shoving the student and the two exchanging punches. The 16-year-old student was charged with felony third-degree assault. Adams hadn't been charged as the district conducted an internal investigation.