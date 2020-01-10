Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana Republicans hold fast against cash shift to schools
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans are remaining firm against Democratic proposals for using an unexpected jump in state revenue to increase school funding this year. The Indiana House voted along party lines Thursday in rejecting amendments from Democrats to a spending bill being fast-tracked by Republicans that directs $291 million to paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college construction projects. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislators maintain that approach will save the state at least $130 million in long-term interest payments and that more can be done about the state’s lagging teacher pay in 2021 when a new two-year budget is written.
BC-US-ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg nets first black congressional backer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to throw his support to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The endorsement is significant for Buttigieg, who has been criticized within the party for his scant support among African Americans.
DILLINGER'S BODY-EXHUMATION
Dillinger exhumation suit dismissed, but new suit possible
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has granted a motion dismissing a lawsuit filed by a nephew of 1930s gangster John Dillinger, who wants to exhume the notorious criminal's Indianapolis grave. A Marion County judge last month dismissed Michael Thompson’s lawsuit without prejudice after finding he needed the cemetery's permission to exhume Dillinger’s grave. The judge later granted Thompson an extension to file an amended complaint. But his attorney filed a motion Tuesday seeking to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice and it was granted. Thompson's attorney, Andrea Simmons, says that filing was procedural, allowing him to file another lawsuit in the future.
FATAL STABBING-SOUTH BEND
Indiana man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend 105 times
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old man in South Bend, Indiana, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times. According to the South Bend Tribune, Marshun Lloyd had been sending his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Starr, threatening text messages after she took out a no-contact order against him. Starr was found dead in her home on March 10. Her autopsy showed she died of multiple stab wounds.
ELECTION 2020-INDEPENDENT VOTERS
Independents could decide California's Democratic primary
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five million independent voters in California could play a decisive role in the state's March 3 Democratic presidential primary. But tapping them won't be easy because of complicated election rules and the unfamiliarity many voters have with participating in presidential primaries so early in the campaign. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg have been most aggressive in pursuing independents. Success will require candidates to have a sophisticated organization in California even as they spend much of their time focusing on the early voting states that will kick off the primary season next month.
BC-US-HOAX CALLS-TEEN CHARGED
Prosecutors recommend probation for teen's hoax SWAT calls
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio has recommended a one-year sentence with credit for time served for a 17-year-old boy charged with making hoax 911 calls to authorities in a half-dozen states. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports David Dorbish Jr. entered guilty pleas Wednesday in court in Youngstown, Ohio, to multiple counts of making terroristic threats, making false alarms, identity fraud and telecommunications harassment. Dorbish was accused of making calls from his Youngstown home about hostage situations and other emergencies. A 2018 call to Dodge County, Wisconsin, shut down a highway. Authorities in New York, Florida, California, New Jersey and Indiana also received calls.
AP-US-JACKSON-BROTHERS-GARY-VISIT
Jackie, Tito Jackson return to Gary to tour hometown school
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Two of Michael Jackson’s brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Indiana, to watch students perform at a school the siblings last visited nearly a half-century ago. Jackie and Tito Jackson dropped by Gary's West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday for a tour of its performing arts classrooms and to watch students demonstrate their talents in orchestra, dance, voice, recording techniques and theatrics. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the brothers last visited the school in 1971 for a concert featured in The Jackson 5's "Goin' Back to Indiana" television special. It was then known as West Side High School.
COURTROOM TIRADE-DOOR SMASHED
Indiana man smashes 19th-century doorway during court tirade
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who yelled obscenities at a southern Indiana judge who sentenced him on drug-dealing charges smashed an “irreplaceable" 19th-century glass doorway as he was being led from court. Thirty-three-year-old Jermaine Ford either used his shoulder or foot to swing a courtroom door so hard into a wall at the Bartholomew County Courthouse after Wednesday's sentencing that its glass panel shattered into a hallway. Officials say the door was original to the 1874 courthouse in Columbus, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis. Ford's tirade began after a judge sentenced him to 22 years in prison on a methamphetamine dealing conviction.