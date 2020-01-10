IDOC: Woman arrested after attempt to traffic drugs into correctional facility

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested and is now in jail after she visited the Branchville Correctional Facility.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC), Lashea Taylor, 47-years-old, was trying to traffic drugs into the facility while visiting an inmate. The news release says suspected Suboxone was found in their investigation.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy on trafficking," says Warden Kathy Alvery. "We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of our facilities.”
Taylor was booked into the perry county jail.
