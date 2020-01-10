Hoops Live scoreboard; watch HL at 10:35 for highlights

Hoops Live scoreboard; watch HL at 10:35 for highlights
Hoops Live recap for Friday, March 1
By Jared Goffinet | January 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 3:11 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With basketball season in full swing, 14 Sports is here to bring you the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday:

HSBB

1) Madisonville North Hopkins vs Caldwell County

2) Webster County vs Callway County

3) Mt. Carmel vs St. Anthony

4) Daviess County vs Apollo

5) West Washington vs Perry Central

6) Southridge vs Tecumseh

7) Heritage Hills vs Gibson Southern

8) Reitz vs Bedford North Lawrence

9) North vs Harrison

10) Central vs Bosse

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

11) Castle vs Memorial

12) Owensboro vs Owensboro Catholic

13) Johnston City vs Edwards County

14) Lawrenceville vs Fairfield

15) Edmonson County vs Trinity (Whitesville)

16) McLean County vs Ohio County

17) Muhlenberg County vs Henderson County

18) Hopkins County Central vs Ft. Campbell

19) South Spencer vs Day School

20) North Posey vs Mt. Vernon

21) Boonville vs Princeton

22) Washington vs North Knox

23) Vincennes Lincoln vs Jasper

24) Shoals vs North Daviess

25) Loogootee vs Vincennes Rivet

26) Hancock County vs Meade County

HSGB

27) Owensboro vs Owensboro Catholic

28) Daviess County vs Apollo

29) Central vs Bosse

30) Edmonson County vs Trinity (Whitesville)

31) McLean County vs Ohio County

32) Hancock County vs Meade County

33) Madisonville North Hopkins vs Caldwell County

[Download 14 Sports app to watch Hoops Live]

After the games go final, be sure to watch Hoops Live starting at 10:35 p.m. for highlights and top plays from the night.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.