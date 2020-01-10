Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 for John Hynes' first win with the team. Hynes became the third coach in franchise history after Peter Laviolette was fired on Monday. Hynes dropped his debut when Nashville lost 6-2 to Boston on Tuesday night, but the Predators held off the Blackhawks in the final part of the third after nearly blowing a three-goal lead. Dominik Kubalik scored for the third straight game, but Chicago dropped to 1-2 on its four-game homestand.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 7 Louisville is the last team unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference league race this season. The Cardinals beat Miami 87-41 on Thursday night to move to 4-0 in ACC games and 15-1 overall. Louisville is now alone in first after No. 9 North Carolina State was beaten earlier Thursday by North Carolina. Dana Evans scored 16 for the Cardinals. Miami played without top scorer and rebounder Beatrice Mompremier. The Hurricanes missed their first 16 shots and took their worst loss in 13 years.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a program-tying 43 points and No. 14 Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71. Howard, whose previous scoring high of 37 came Sunday in a win over Tennessee, bested that with 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career best for the third time with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Her scoring total tied Jennifer O'Neill, who had 43 against Baylor on Dec. 6, 2013. The sophomore guard added a team-high six rebounds plus five steals. She's the first player in program history with at least 25 points in five straight games. Jasmine Walker and Ariyah copeland scored 15 points each for Alabama.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens have home-field advantage and Lamar Jackson on their side when they open their playoff run against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The Ravens bring a 12-game winning streak and the most productive offense in the NFL into the game following a bye last week. The Titans advanced by beating New England 20-13 in the wild-card round. Tennessee's hope of pulling off another upset rests upon keeping Jackson in check. Jackson ran for 1,206 yards and threw 36 touchdown passes in the regular season. Tennessee will counter with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He throttled the Patriots for 182 yards on the ground.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown will miss Saturday’s AFC playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens because of a shoulder injury. The Titans officially designated Brown and wide receiver Adam Humphries as out for the game. Humphries will be missing a sixth straight game with an ankle injury. Brown played about 10 snaps last week in a 20-13 playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots before hurting his shoulder. The Titans could have used Brown’s speed as they try to deal with the speed of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis. Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers, and Tyson Etienne added 11. Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis. Wichita State led by as many as 19 points, but Memphis closed back within six in the final minutes. Wichita State shot just 32.8% for the game, more than 10 points lower than its season mark.