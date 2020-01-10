EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flash Flood Watch Friday night until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
Showers with a few thunderstorms today with near record high temps in the lower 60’s. With so much rain in the forecast…2 to 4 inches, flooding will be the primary concern. Windy this afternoon as winds increase 20 to 30 miles an hour.
A good soaking Saturday mixing scattered thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but storms could produce damaging winds. High temps near record highs in the low to mid-60’s with winds gusting 30 to 40 miles an hour. Colder air punches in Saturday night as lows drop into the mid-30’s. Rain may change to snow but no accumulation expected.
In the wake of the cold front, drier and less windy Sunday. Becoming mostly sunny with high temps in the mid-40’s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.