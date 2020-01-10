DJ Johnson announces campaign for State Representative

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, DJ Johnson announced his campaign for State Representative in House District 13.
If you remember, Johnson lost that seat to Democrat Jim Glenn by just one vote. Johnson challenged the results, which went to a recount.
The recount came back as a tie. At that point, Johnson withdrew.
When asked about if the results are similar this time around, Johnson said he didn’t want to talk about it.
“Let’s not even talk about that,” Johnson explains. “I will say this if it’s another close race or tie I’m fully confident that the legislatures are gonna pass a bill this session that’s going to address that issue so we won’t be going through the process we did last time.”
We caught up with current District 13 State Rep. Glenn by phone. He tells us he filed his papers to run a month ago.
