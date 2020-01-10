Birdseye Fire Department plans for new station in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Birdseye Fire Department received a half-million-dollar federal grant, and they are now getting an entirely new fire station.
14 News spoke with Birdseye Fire Chief Dave Smith. Right now, the current station is located right along train tracks, making it dangerous for his crew to come and go.
By relocating their station, and building from the ground up, Chief Smith says it’s going to relieve that hassle.
We’re told they’re adding a training room to what will be an over 5,000 square foot building located along Fourth Street.
“I was asked who won, more the community or the fire department? I said it was pretty much a tie. I said the firefighters we have, we’ve got a young group, they’re really proud of getting this new station," said Chief Smith.
We’re told the money came from Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Birdseye received a total of $500,000 to go towards their stations.
