Allen Family Amphitheater on its way, construction to start in Feb.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction for the Newburgh Amphitheater is right around the corner now that the town council awarded the project bid to Arc Construction.
14 News spoke with members of the town council on Friday about the project.
Town officials say construction will begin in February and end in August if weather permits. It will be located right on the hill near Old Lock and Dam.
The new amphitheater is a complete community project. Money for the $400,000 project was raised solely by the community.
Carol Schaefer with the town council says she hopes construction will go smoothly so the town can enjoy at least two concerts before summer ends.
Schaefer also says they are still raising money to turn the building into a possible concession stand and to add bathrooms.
“Being able to just walk down the street and see a concert or possibly sit outside my front door and hear a concert, that’ll really make our neighborhood so nice,” said Ken Oliver, a resident.
For those of you wondering about the Newburgh pool, don’t worry, Carol Schaefer tells us it’s a project they are still looking into and raising money for at this time.
