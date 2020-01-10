On alert for flooding and damaging winds Friday night - Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Heavy rain soaked the Tri-State Friday, with nearly an inch across most of the area. Rain will continue through Saturday evening. Total rainfall may range around 3-5″. Strong winds will accompany the cold front into the area. Wind gusts of 30-45 may bring down small limbs or trees and also power lines Friday night and early Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s on Saturday. Rain ends late Saturday night with partly sunny and cooler on Sunday with a high of 45. More rain possible by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.