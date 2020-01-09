USI Women’s Soccer to host College ID camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer coaching staff announced the date for its Women’s College ID camp for potential collegiate women’s soccer players Wednesday afternoon.
USI Head Coach Eric Shoenstein and the rest of the staff will hold the camp on Sunday, February 16 for any high school-age female athlete interested in competing in intercollegiate soccer.
The camp will take place at Strassweg Field (weather permitting). Check-in for the camp will be located in the Physical Activities Center, between 10:30 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. that Sunday.
The cost of the camp is $90, which includes a lunch provided for the athletes. For more information, follow the link provided or contact Coach Shoenstein via email (emshoenst@usi.edu) or by phone (812-465-1041).
Camp Schedule - USI SOCCER CAMPS WEBSITE
10:30-10:55 Check - In
11:00- 12:30 College Style Training
12:30-1:30 Lunch (Provided)
1:30-3:00 Games
3:00-3:15 Q&A
