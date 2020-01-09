Providence looks for home win vs No. 6 Butler

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Maliek White and Emmitt Holt have collectively accounted for 69 percent of Providence's scoring this season. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have scored 53 percent of the team's points this season.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last three games. He's also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.