Property tax increase to help Cannelton School District

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the state of Indiana, Cannelton is the only city that has its property tax increase this year.
Where is that money going? Well, one of the places is the school system.
In the fall of 2018, the Cannelton School District asked for a referendum. The referendum passed and this year it will go into effect.
This will help offset costs and bring nearly $74,000 dollars into the school system.
