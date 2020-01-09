Promenade of Evansville looks to build off last year’s growth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Developer Steve Martin, the Promenade of Evansville had its best year of growth in 2019. So, heading into 2020, Martin says they have big plans.
Martin says the opening of Costco was a big boost to the area. And now, construction is underway on two restaurants.
One of which is called Wasabi and is set to open in March. Construction has also started on an 11,000 square foot shopping center and there are also plans for an 85,000 square foot shopping center.
Along with retail and dining, Martin tells us they hope to break ground on some apartments this summer.
“What we ultimately want is somebody could live here, walk down and have dinner, go shopping, do the things they want to do," explains Martin. "We also want it easy for people to get here and be able to go to the various retailers and restaurants that are here.”
Martin also mentioned they have been in talks with the county engineer about widening nearby Oak Grove Road. Although nothing is set in stone, he is confident they can get the ball rolling on a possible widening project in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.