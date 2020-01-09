Plevy earns Thunderbolts’ first-ever SPHL Player of the Month

The Thunderbolts are back in action this weekend on the road at Pensacola. The team is back ar home for back-to-back games against Quad City the following weekend. Friday, January 17 will be Family Four Pack Night, where 40$ gets you four goal zone tickets, four soft drinks and two tubs of popcorn. Then, on Saturday January 18 the team will host it's annual Star Wars Night, presented by Joe Beard and Sons. The night will feature specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game, as fan participation contests throughout the game. To reserve your tickets, call 812-422-Bolt or visit the Ford Center Ticket office today!