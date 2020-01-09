Plevy earns Thunderbolts’ first-ever SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WFIE) -The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for December.
The Thunderbolts are back in action this weekend on the road at Pensacola. The team is back ar home for back-to-back games against Quad City the following weekend. Friday, January 17 will be Family Four Pack Night, where 40$ gets you four goal zone tickets, four soft drinks and two tubs of popcorn. Then, on Saturday January 18 the team will host it's annual Star Wars Night, presented by Joe Beard and Sons. The night will feature specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game, as fan participation contests throughout the game. To reserve your tickets, call 812-422-Bolt or visit the Ford Center Ticket office today!
Plevy led the SPHL in points last month, scoring five goals and adding 14 assists in just nine games as the Thunderbolts went 8-1-0 in December and moved into the thick of the playoff chase. Evansville currently sits just three points out of second place after going 11-2-2 in their last 15 games.
Plevy recorded a point in all nine games in December, including six multi-point games and four three-point outings. Plevy is currently riding an SPHL season-best 17-game scoring streak that began on November 15, tallying 30 points during that span.
A native of Langley, BC who is in his first professional season, Plevy currently leads the SPHL in points (34), assists (21-tied) and power play assists (10), while ranking third with 13 goals (tied).
Before turning pro, Plevy played for the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he graduated in three years with a degree in sport management. While at Amherst, Plevy earned 2017-18 Hockey East All-Academic Team honors. In 2018-2019, Plevy attended Northeastern as a graduate transfer where he helped the Huskies capture the Hockey East title.
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
