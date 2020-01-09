Neighborhood Watch: Prepare for possible flooding; man arrested after cat killed

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We have been talking all week about the rain we are expected to get starting on Friday.
Daviess County EMA is advising everyone to make sure the storm drains in your neighborhood are clear. If they are clogged with leaves your street could flood in a hurry.
Help prevent or lessen flooding this weekend by taking a few minutes to clean your neighborhood storm drains today.
An Evansville man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he killed his sister’s rabbit.
Police and animal control officers were called to a home on Harlan Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, 27-year old Bobby Courtney slammed the rabbit on the ground multiple times, causing its death.
Police say several children were there and crying when officers got there and Courtney had left the scene. He was arrested a few hours later.
Surveillance cameras caught one couple suspected of stealing from or vandalizing two Evansville businesses.
Thai Papaya Cuisine posted a picture to Facebook showing a young couple the business says damaged their Lucky Cat statue. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt posted a picture showing what appears to be the very same couple.
Management says the couple left with one of their barstools.
If you recognize them, call EPD or the We-Tip Hotline.
