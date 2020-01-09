Man accused of slamming family’s pet rabbit into ground until it died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of killing a family’s pet rabbit.
According to a police affidavit, it happened Wednesday evening at a home in the 2400 block of N. Harlan.
The affidavit says witnesses there told police the rabbit had gotten out and they were trying to catch it before another family member, 27-year-old Bobby Courtney, caught it.
The witnesses told officers that Courtney ended up catching the rabbit and he then slammed the animal repeatedly on the ground causing it to squeal. They say Courtney then threw the rabbit inside the home.
Courtney left the scene before police arrived.
An animal control officer also responded to the scene and confirmed that the rabbit had died. Police say the officers took the witnesses’ information and told them to call 911 if Courtney came back to the house.
According to the affidavit, Courtney came back a couple of hours later and “was causing problems,” so officers went to check it out. The affidavit says Courtney told the officers the incident with the rabbit was an accident and that the rabbit belonged to him too.
Courtney was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and battery.
