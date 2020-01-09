Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INFANT KILLED-MURDER CHARGES
Man accused of killing infant ordered held without bail
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man is being held without bail for beating to death his 9-month-old son because the boy wouldn’t stop crying. Joshua Juarez is charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday death of Josue Juarez. The Cook County medical examiner determined the boy’s death was caused by blunt head trauma and child abuse. Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy says the boy over time had suffered fractures to his arm and back ribs. The 28-year-old Juarez was arrested Sunday. A 30-year-old woman arrested with him was released from custody.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-SMOKING AGE
Indiana may toughen retailer penalties with 21 smoking age
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are looking to toughen the penalties stores face for selling tobacco products to underaged customers as they raise the state’s minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with the new federal law. A proposal being backed by anti-smoking advocates would also eliminate the possible fines against minors caught with tobacco or electronic cigarettes, saying those aren’t fair to youths who’ve perhaps become addicted. Proposals to raise Indiana’s smoking age have failed to advance for several years but the federal law change adopted by Congress in December has taken the controversy out of the issue.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATS-IRAN
How tensions with Iran could reshape Democratic primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions between the U.S. and Iran may force foreign policy into the Democratic presidential primary's spotlight. That could shake up a race that had been dominated by wonky domestic issues, including questions about whether the country is ready to embrace “Medicare for All, grappling with economic inequality and combating climate change. Whether the new dynamics will be enough to make voters change their minds isn't yet clear. And the crisis may not ultimately endure long enough to reshape the primary over the long haul. Still, the timing couldn't be more critical: The kickoff Iowa caucuses are less than a month away.
TEEN SLAIN-INDIANA
Indiana teen gets 65 years in pregnant schoolmate's killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 17-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his child. A Joseph Superior Court judge sentenced Aaron Trejo on Tuesday to 55 years for murder and 10 years for feticide. Trejo pleaded guilty in October to killing Breana Rouhselang in 2018. Prosecutors said Trejo told officers he killed her because she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant that it was too late to get an abortion. Her body was discovered in a dumpster in Mishawaka with a trash bag over her head and torso.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana panel rejects proposed $291 million teacher pay hike
An Indiana House committee has rejected a Democratic proposal to direct $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue toward one-time teacher pay bonuses. The Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines against the proposal, going along with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request that the revenue go toward paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college campus construction projects. Democrats argued the money would be better spent on addressing the state’s lagging teacher pay. Another legislative committee, meanwhile, advanced bills to delay any penalties to schools from lower student scores on the state's new ILEARN standardized test and to end the mandatory use of those test results in teacher evaluations.
AP-US-TESLA-CRASH-INVESTIGATION
US to probe fatal Indiana crash involving Tesla Model 3
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency is sending a special crash team to Indiana to investigate a fatal crash involving a Tesla electric vehicle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that its team will check the crash scene and inspect the Model 3 involved in the Dec. 29 crash with a parked firetruck on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute. The crash killed the driver's wife, who was a passenger in the Tesla. It's the second Tesla crash in the past two weeks to be investigated by the agency. Also on Dec. 29, police said a Tesla Model S sedan left a freeway in Gardena, California, at a high speed, ran a red light and struck a Honda Civic, killing two people inside.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA GOVERNOR
Democratic state senator ends campaign for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northwestern Indiana state senator has ended his campaign for governor, leaving two people seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in this year’s election. Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary released a statement Monday night citing the work needed to raise the money needed for the statewide campaign in deciding to drop his bid for governor and instead seek reelection to the state Senate. Former state health commissioner Woody Myers and tech business executive Josh Owens remain in the race for the Democratic nomination.
WOMAN SLAIN-BODY MUTILATED
Indiana man incompetent again for trial in gruesome killing
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has once again been found incompetent to stand trial in the 2014 slaying. The News and Tribune reports that an agreement between Joseph Oberhansley's defense attorneys and Clark County prosecutors stipulates that he will be transported to a state hospital for competency restoration. The 38-year-old is charged with the 2014 rape and murder of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, whom he’d been in a relationship with months before her gruesome killing. A mistrial was declared last August on the first day of testimony in his first trial.