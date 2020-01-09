HPD ’19 crime stats show drop in crime, but murder increase

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New crime numbers from the Henderson Police Department show a drop in crime, but an increase in murders.
The city’s end-of-the-year snapshot shows an overall drop in crime.
Especially in areas like robberies, home burglaries, domestic assaults, and auto thefts.
But, the number of murders in 2019 increased.
Offense 2019 2018 %change
Murder: 3 1 200.00%
Robbery, Business: 2 3 -33.33%
Robbery, Person: 4 24 -83.33%
Assault, aggravated: 31 25 124.00%
Assault, Simple: 32 52 -38.46%
Domestic Assaults: 126 192 -34.37%
Sex Crimes: 34 39 -12.82%
Burglary, Residential: 74 105 -29.52%
Burglary, Business: 32 30 106.66%
Theft of Auto: 70 72 -2.77%
Theft from Auto: 45 101 -55.45%
Theft from Building: 15 315 -95.24%
Theft all others: 421 134 211.94%
Criminal Mischief: 56 101 -45.00%
CM to Vehicles: 56 102 -45.09%
Total Other: 918 941 -2.44%
Total: 1919 2237 -14.21%
