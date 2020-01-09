Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For the first time in the Super Bowl era, five Heisman Trophy winners are expected to suit up in the same game when Baltimore faces Tennessee on Saturday night. Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Robert Griffin III are expected to dress for the Ravens, and the Titans will have Heisman winner Derrick Henry in the starting backfield while backup quarterback Marcus Mariota watches from the sideline.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees still talks with his old boss John Harbaugh. The conversations are on hold this week with Tennessee visiting Harbaugh's Ravens in Baltimore in an AFC divisional playoff game. Pees says much of the defensive staff remains from when he spent eight seasons with the Ravens. Pees says that just makes him want to beat them even more, comparing it to beating a brother at golf. Pees and the Titans have to slow down Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens. The Titans are coming off a big wild-card win over the Patriots in New England.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held on for an 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt. Sporting their first Top-5 ranking in nearly 20 years, the Tigers withstood a late challenge by the Commodores after blowing a 13-point lead. Auburn, at 14-0, remains one of the nation's two remaining unbeaten teams, along with No. 7 San Diego State.
UNDATED (AP) — Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened in consecutive seasons since the NFL instituted the current 12-team format in 1990. First, the Tennessee Titans sent the New England Patriots to their earliest exit in a decade. Then, the Minnesota Vikings knocked off the New Orleans Saints. No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round since 2013. But no No. 6 seed has reached the conference championship since 2010 when the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers both did it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joe Hugley came off the bench to score 14 points to lift East Tennessee State to a 64-57 win over UNC Greensboro. Bo Hodges had 13 points and six rebounds for ETSU. Tray Boyd III added 11 points. Lucas N'Guessan had three blocks for the visiting team. Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans. James Dickey added 12 points and eight rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Breanna Stewart is set to return to competition when she leads USA Basketball against her alma mater at the end of month. Stewart and the women's national team will play exhibition games against UConn in Hartford on Jan. 27 and against Louisville in Kentucky on Feb. 2. Her return would come about nine months after she ruptured her right Achilles tendon while playing in the Euroleague Women’s championship in April. Stewart won four NCAA titles at UConn. She missed the WNBA season after winning league MVP and a championship with the Seattle Storm in 2018.