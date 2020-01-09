Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Herro had 19 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 17 points in a decisive third quarter and seven Miami players scored in double figures as the Heat routed the Indiana Pacers 122-108. Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn added 15 each and Jimmy Butler pitched in with 14 points for Miami. The Pacers were led by forward Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo says he plans to return to game action Jan. 29 when the Indiana Pacers host the Chicago Bulls. He made it official about 30 minutes before Wednesday's game against Miami. Oladipo has not played in nearly a year because of a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He was injured Jan. 23, had surgery last spring and has spent this season working his way back into game shape. And while he says nothing is definite, Oladipo says he is “confident” he will be ready to play in three weeks.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis made the tie-breaking free throws with 1:57 left and capped a late rally to give the Indiana Hoosiers a 66-62 victory over Northwestern. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak despite trailing almost the entire second half. Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Northwestern led by 10 at the midway through the second half and still led 59-54 with 3:29 to go. But the Wildcats only scored three points the rest of the game and Jackson-Davis scored eight of the Hoosiers last 10 points. Pat Spencer scored 15 points to lead Northwestern.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Markell Johnson scored 27 points and D.J. Funderburk added 16 more, including two tie-breaking free throws with 1:38 remaining as N.C. State bounced back from a 12-point, second half deficit to edge Notre Dame 73-68. N.C. State improved to 11-4 and 2-2 in the ACC. Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (10-5, 1-3) with a career-high 24 points, and T.J. Gibbs and John Mooney contributed 14 points apiece. Funderburk’s free throws put N.C. State ahead 68-66 for its first lead since the game’s fourth minute, and a Johnson layup extended the advantage to four points.