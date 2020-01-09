Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long announced Sunday he is retiring after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The oft-injured Long tweeted he is “stepping away and getting my body right.” He thanked team matriarch Virginia McCaskey, former general manager Phil Emery, ex-Bears coach Marc Trestman, current GM Ryan Pace and the fans. And he wrote in response to a fan: “I was drafted a Bear and I decided to retire a Bear.”
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal, helping the Chicago Blackhawks rally for a 4-2 victory over the lowly Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Strome, Adam Boqvist and Dominik Kubalik also scored as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23. Detroit dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games. Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening scored for the NHL-worst Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard made 23 stops.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach, reuniting the 24-year NFL assistant with head coach Matt Nagy. Castillo last worked as Buffalo's offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-18. He replaces Harry Hiestand, who was let go last week along with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and two other assistants. Castillo and Nagy were assistants together for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Alan Griffin scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Illinois defeated Purdue 63-37. Purdue’s 37 points were the fewest allowed by Illinois this season. The Boilermakers' shooting percentage was the lowest allowed by Illinois in program history. The Illini scored the first 11 points and took a 32-19 lead at halftime. Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with eight points.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Oturu had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in posting his ninth double-double of the season, as Minnesota beat Northwestern 77-68. Marcus Carr added 17 points on 10-for-10 free-throw shooting for the Gophers. They made all 19 of their shots from the foul line and confidently bounced back from a potentially crushing double-overtime loss at Purdue in their previous game. Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 22 points, and Miller Kopp added 14 points. The Wildcats have lost four straight games. They are the only team left in the 14-team league without a conference win.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Te'Jon Lucas took an inbounds pass with 4.2 seconds left and drove the length of the floor to score the winning layup and give Milwaukee a 64-62 victory over Illinois-Chicago. Tarkus Ferguson made a layup to tie the game before Lucas responded and was swarmed over by his teammates under the basket. Milwaukee never led until Josh Thomas' layup with 3:18 left amid a 9-0 run gave the Panthers a 62-59 lead. Ferguson made two free throws with 1:21 remaining before his tying layup. Lucas and teammate Darius Roy each scored 19 points as did Ferguson for UIC.