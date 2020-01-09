Heavy rain, winds and storms on track for Friday and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southerly winds kicked up across the Tri-State on Thursday to usher in clouds and temps in the middle 50s. Rain will follow suit late Thursday and will continue through Saturday evening. Strong winds will continue at 15-25 from the south with higher gusts. A few thunderstorms will possible, some may produce hail, damaging winds and even a tornado is possible. Rain exits the area Saturday night and temps will drop into the middle 40s by Sunday. Sharply colder air will plunge into the Tri-State toward the middle of next week.