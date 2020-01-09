EPD looking for possibly armed man in connection with infant’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for a man in connection with the death of a child in Evansville.
EPD says officers and firefighters were called Thursday morning to a home in the 1300 block of E Illinois for a call about an unresponsive infant. Police say the infant was dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Police say they were able to talk to the child’s mother, but the father, Jacob Wesley Bengert, had left before first responders arrived. EPD says they are now looking for Bengert in connection with the child’s death.
Police say Bengert was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots shirt, black jogging pants and black and green Nike shoes. EPD says he may be suicidal and could possibly be armed.
Anyone who sees Bengert should call 911 immediately and report his location to authorities.
