Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and warmer today as temps surge into the upper 50’s behind southerly winds. Partly to mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. Mostly cloudy tonight with rain developing late as low temps only drop into the lower 50’s.
Showers with a few thunderstorms Friday with near record high temps in the lower 60’s. With so much rain in the forecast…2 to 4 inches, flooding will be the primary concern. Windy Friday and Saturday as gusts increase 30 to 40 miles an hour. A Flash Flood Watch is up for southeast Illinois from Friday night through Saturday.
A good soaking Saturday mixing scattered thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but storms could produce brief damaging winds. High temps in the lower 60’s but temps will fall in the 50’s late in the afternoon. Colder air punches in Saturday night as lows drop into the mid-30’s. Rain may change to snow but no accumulation expected.
