Birdseye awarded money for new fire station; Chandler to get drainage upgrades

INDIANA (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 21 rural communities will receive more than $12 million in federal grant funding.
Additionally, two local towns will get a cut of that money.
Birdseye was awarded $500,000 to build a new fire station.
Chandler received $600,000 for drainage improvements. That project includes installing two stormwater detention facilities to offset the existing one.
