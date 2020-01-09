Birdseye awarded money for new fire station; Chandler to get drainage upgrades

By Jared Goffinet | January 9, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 2:43 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 21 rural communities will receive more than $12 million in federal grant funding.

Additionally, two local towns will get a cut of that money.

Birdseye was awarded $500,000 to build a new fire station.

Chandler received $600,000 for drainage improvements. That project includes installing two stormwater detention facilities to offset the existing one.

