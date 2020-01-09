Aces on 3-game skid after loss to Bradley

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -It’s been nearly three weeks since the Evansville men have tallied a game in the win column.
Wednesday’s loss against Bradley marked the third straight for the Aces with all three losses coming in Missouri Valley play.
The crowd at the Ford Center was nearly 4,500 fans, the lowest so far this year, and that coincided with the Aces matching a season-low total of 52 in the 20 point loss to the Braves.
UE got out to yet another slow start against Bradley, falling 9-0 just a few minutes into the game, never recovering from the deficit.
With problem-areas on both offense and defense, the Aces will look to clean it up before hitting the road for the next two games.
“We get too down on ourselves, we miss a few shots and it just affects our whole game, defensively and people don’t wanna do anything as a team, we don’t wanna do anything if we’re not making shots so we gotta change that," said sophomore Jawaun Newton. "I think we got stagnant ever since the Kentucky game, I think our heads got too big, we gotta get back on track real soon to make this year the year we want it to be.”
“We came out slow so we were kinda playing catch-up the whole entire game which is not a good way to continue the game," said freshman Marcus Henderson. "We gotta come out we need to come out strong, get stops, be up and we need to keep the energy going from there. The more you lose the more you wanna win so we’re just moving on from this game, prepare for the next game and we’re gonna win the next game.”
The Aces will look for that first conference win come Saturday afternoon, Evansville travels to Chicago to take on Loyola. Tipoff is slated for 3:00 on ESPN+.
