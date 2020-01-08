UE looking for first MVC win against Bradley

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for the Evansville men’s basketball program.
Since interim head coach Bennie Seltzer has taken over, UE is currently on a two-game skid, both losses being conference games.
Tuesday morning, the Aces took the floor at the Ford Center for an early morning practice ahead of Bradley Wednesday night.
In the team’s last outing, UE dropped a close one in overtime to Valparaiso 81-79 to move to 0-2 in the MVC.
Despite the loss, fans have come out in droves to support the program, and for that, the team is thankful.
“It was a great crowd, makes us feel great that they’re still out supporting us with everything going on, everything surrounding our program," said Noah Frederking, UE junior guard.
“It’s nice to have that people got your back no matter what, the fans, they did a really good job," said K.J. Riley, UE senior guard. "We’re still good, it’s just two games, we’ve got 16 more. We’re just gonna take one game at a time and try to turn it around.”
“It was awesome, it was absolutely awesome," said interim head coach Bennie Seltzer. "Our guys felt it, our staff felt it they really cheered, they came in, and they supported. That’s important considering what we’re all going through right now. It was really great to see the fans come out and support the program. The word I’ve been using a lot has been ‘normalcy’. A win would definitely get things back to normal.”
The Aces are set for a home game Wednesday night at 6:00 against Bradley.
