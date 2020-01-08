Sunny & Less Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and frosty this morning as temps sink into the upper 20’s. Sunny and less breezy today as high temps drop into the mid-40’s.
Becoming cloudy as rain arrives late Thursday as showers will remain in the forecast through Saturday afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is likely Friday-Saturday with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible. With so much rain in the forecast, flooding will be the primary concern. Also, we anticipate a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms from Friday night through Saturday early afternoon. Windy late Friday and Saturday as wind gusts increase 30 to 40 miles an hour.
